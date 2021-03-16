After Hours Most Active for Mar 16, 2021 : BHC, ARMK, DISCK, VIAC, IVZ, MPC, T, ACWX, SU, AAPL, GPRO, CSCO
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.35 to 13,151.93. The total After hours volume is currently 79,700,448 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is -0.1242 at $33.26, with 5,135,687 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BHC is in the "buy range".
Aramark (ARMK) is unchanged at $41.59, with 3,961,218 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 106.64% of the target price of $39.
Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is -0.53 at $61.83, with 3,580,189 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.04 at $96.20, with 3,528,842 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 211.43% of the target price of $45.5.
Invesco Plc (IVZ) is +0.08 at $25.33, with 3,122,274 shares traded. IVZ's current last sale is 120.62% of the target price of $21.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is unchanged at $56.21, with 3,006,535 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".
AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $30.00, with 2,910,856 shares traded. T's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $30.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ACWX) is -0.02 at $55.98, with 2,590,100 shares traded. This represents a 72.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -0.07 at $22.69, with 2,563,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $125.61, with 2,129,271 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) is -0.3 at $12.53, with 2,016,141 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $49.67, with 1,892,687 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
