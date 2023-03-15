After Hours Most Active for Mar 15, 2023 : CS, AMZN, AAPL, AUY, GOOGL, BAC, MSFT, GERN, QQQ, KO, ATUS, PATH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.83 to 12,259.15. The total After hours volume is currently 105,132,408 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.18 at $2.34, with 5,741,215 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.03 at $96.23, with 3,572,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $152.97, with 3,492,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is +0.02 at $5.53, with 3,352,388 shares traded.AUY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.33 at $96.44, with 2,967,222 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.11 at $28.60, with 2,695,128 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 75.26% of the target price of $38.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.41 at $265.85, with 2,683,997 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Geron Corporation (GERN) is +0.04 at $2.66, with 2,577,488 shares traded.GERN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.11 per share, which represents a -10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.0758 at $299.01, with 2,290,226 shares traded. This represents a 17.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $60.43, with 1,418,313 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $3.57, with 1,399,277 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 59.5% of the target price of $6.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +2.27 at $16.91, with 1,315,484 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: UiPath Falls 3.7% Despite Solid Q3 Beat

