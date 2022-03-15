After Hours Most Active for Mar 15, 2022 : ZNGA, ASO, KGC, BRBR, AAPL, UBER, LUMN, XOM, MFC, INTC, HERO, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.57 to 13,445.99. The total After hours volume is currently 77,136,851 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.04 at $8.81, with 7,477,490 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 88.1% of the target price of $10.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) is -0.41 at $35.39, with 6,598,766 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ASO is in the "strong buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $5.39, with 6,006,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) is unchanged at $25.07, with 3,349,225 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BRBR is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $154.93, with 2,676,152 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $29.80, with 1,880,868 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.08 at $10.70, with 1,615,677 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.46. LUMN's current last sale is 104.39% of the target price of $10.25.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.05 at $77.27, with 1,475,165 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2. XOM's current last sale is 103.03% of the target price of $75.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $19.20, with 1,436,378 shares traded. MFC's current last sale is 82.35% of the target price of $23.315.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $44.83, with 1,414,443 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. INTC's current last sale is 81.51% of the target price of $55.



Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is -0.1288 at $22.81, with 1,385,000 shares traded. This represents a .49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $45.54, with 1,315,651 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

