After-Hours
PCG

After Hours Most Active for Mar 15, 2021 : PCG, MCFE, AAPL, WORK, IFF, ZYNE, ZNGA, VIAC, BAC, WFC, INTC, ENZ

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.05 to 13,082.49. The total After hours volume is currently 79,001,475 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.13 at $11.72, with 5,260,229 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 83.71% of the target price of $14.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) is unchanged at $24.51, with 5,255,220 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCFE is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $123.99, with 4,805,329 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is unchanged at $40.65, with 4,255,165 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $45.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) is unchanged at $136.79, with 3,514,435 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IFF is in the "buy range".

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) is -0.98 at $6.05, with 3,033,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZYNE is in the "buy range".

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.0401 at $10.24, with 2,797,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $96.33, with 2,647,713 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $37.75, with 2,163,252 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.01 at $39.69, with 1,986,605 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 110.25% of the target price of $36.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $63.79, with 1,888,922 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.32% of the target price of $60.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) is +1.74 at $4.70, with 1,852,713 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCG MCFE AAPL WORK IFF ZYNE ZNGA VIAC BAC WFC INTC
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular