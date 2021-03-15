After Hours Most Active for Mar 15, 2021 : PCG, MCFE, AAPL, WORK, IFF, ZYNE, ZNGA, VIAC, BAC, WFC, INTC, ENZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.05 to 13,082.49. The total After hours volume is currently 79,001,475 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.13 at $11.72, with 5,260,229 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 83.71% of the target price of $14.



McAfee Corp. (MCFE) is unchanged at $24.51, with 5,255,220 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCFE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $123.99, with 4,805,329 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is unchanged at $40.65, with 4,255,165 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $45.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) is unchanged at $136.79, with 3,514,435 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IFF is in the "buy range".



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) is -0.98 at $6.05, with 3,033,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZYNE is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.0401 at $10.24, with 2,797,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $96.33, with 2,647,713 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $37.75, with 2,163,252 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.01 at $39.69, with 1,986,605 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 110.25% of the target price of $36.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $63.79, with 1,888,922 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.32% of the target price of $60.



Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) is +1.74 at $4.70, with 1,852,713 shares traded.

