After Hours Most Active for Mar 14, 2023 : IEF, BG, SHV, PODD, AAPL, GOOG, F, AMZN, NRG, KO, TFC, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.62 to 12,196.17. The total After hours volume is currently 129,569,075 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is -0.08 at $97.50, with 16,927,895 shares traded. This represents a 5.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bunge Limited (BG) is -0.57 at $104.05, with 12,113,675 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BG is in the "buy range".



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is -0.0062 at $110.19, with 9,643,624 shares traded. This represents a .42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Insulet Corporation (PODD) is unchanged at $312.77, with 6,775,804 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PODD is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $152.60, with 2,719,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.07 at $94.18, with 2,479,572 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $11.90, with 2,431,634 shares traded. F's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $14.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.14 at $94.74, with 2,423,402 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is unchanged at $31.58, with 2,389,464 shares traded. NRG's current last sale is 77.02% of the target price of $41.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $60.03, with 2,261,049 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is +0.19 at $32.07, with 1,732,006 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 61.09% of the target price of $52.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $28.73, with 1,566,096 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 75.61% of the target price of $38.

