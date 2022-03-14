After Hours Most Active for Mar 14, 2022 : PM, ZNGA, BND, AAPL, INTC, QQQ, UBER, AMD, BSX, PFE, IBN, CCJ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 21.4 to 13,068.04. The total After hours volume is currently 77,718,763 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $89.59, with 5,992,823 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $8.86, with 5,952,842 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 88.6% of the target price of $10.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is +0.04 at $79.67, with 3,779,617 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $150.74, with 3,751,308 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $44.40, with 3,573,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. INTC's current last sale is 80.73% of the target price of $55.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.74 at $318.91, with 2,604,881 shares traded. This represents a 3.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.07 at $29.34, with 2,266,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.0001 at $102.25, with 1,751,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $41.90, with 1,486,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $52.25, with 1,280,108 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $18.10, with 1,266,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is unchanged at $25.76, with 1,244,150 shares traded. CCJ's current last sale is 87.53% of the target price of $29.43.

