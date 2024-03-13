After Hours Most Active for Mar 13, 2024 : BMY, CARR, INTC, F, PATH, T, TSLA, SOUN, AAPL, TDCX, SOFI, ABNB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .98 to 18,069.45. The total After hours volume is currently 82,721,562 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $52.65, with 4,862,988 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 94.86% of the target price of $55.5.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $57.86, with 4,699,068 shares traded. CARR's current last sale is 95.64% of the target price of $60.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.08 at $43.31, with 4,239,347 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.43% of the target price of $44.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $12.37, with 4,070,431 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.15% of the target price of $13.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +1.62 at $26.05, with 3,641,397 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: UiPath Falls 3.7% Despite Solid Q3 Beat



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $17.18, with 3,330,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is unchanged at $169.48, with 3,118,346 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 76.34% of the target price of $222.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.2992 at $8.95, with 2,633,157 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $171.13, with 2,605,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is unchanged at $7.14, with 2,583,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TDCX is in the "strong buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.0183 at $7.40, with 2,521,956 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. SOFI's current last sale is 77.88% of the target price of $9.5.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is unchanged at $164.76, with 2,377,828 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.3. ABNB's current last sale is 113.63% of the target price of $145.

