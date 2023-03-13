After Hours Most Active for Mar 13, 2023 : AAPL, INTC, BAC, AMZN, CG, CTSH, AER, GTLB, INFY, COTY, KR, SCHW

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.67 to 11,924.84. The total After hours volume is currently 81,608,423 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $150.51, with 3,853,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $26.98, with 2,972,624 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.36% of the target price of $28.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.17 at $28.68, with 2,796,788 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.01 at $92.42, with 2,573,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $30.09, with 2,006,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $57.98, with 1,857,761 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 87.19% of the target price of $66.5.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) is unchanged at $55.00, with 1,764,488 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AER is in the "strong buy range".



GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is -15.48 at $29.12, with 1,750,312 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Gitlab Rises 1.5% on Solid Q3 Results, Offers Guidance



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.27, with 1,570,525 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 86.35% of the target price of $20.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $10.71, with 1,259,360 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COTY is in the "buy range".



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is -0.08 at $46.77, with 1,207,753 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. KR's current last sale is 86.61% of the target price of $54.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.97 at $52.88, with 1,160,306 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

