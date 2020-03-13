After-Hours
TS

After Hours Most Active for Mar 13, 2020 : TS, QQQ

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published
NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tenaris S.A. (TS) is +0.7 at $11.78, with 219,860 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TS is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -10.4 at $170.21, with 1,106 shares traded. This represents a .56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos


Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular