After Hours Most Active for Mar 12, 2024 : T, AAPL, CSCO, SOFI, CMCSA, INTC, BMY, LYFT, BAC, PLTR, WFC, NVST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .12 to 18,219.24. The total After hours volume is currently 101,839,759 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $17.17, with 3,698,136 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $173.17, with 3,173,623 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.03 at $50.04, with 3,125,068 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.98% of the target price of $55.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.0301 at $7.45, with 2,751,725 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 78.42% of the target price of $9.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.045 at $43.14, with 2,432,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.28 at $44.96, with 2,306,213 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.56% of the target price of $43.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.1 at $54.30, with 2,298,495 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 97.84% of the target price of $55.5.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.0202 at $17.72, with 2,284,939 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. LYFT's current last sale is 118.13% of the target price of $15.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $35.96, with 1,788,647 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 101.3% of the target price of $35.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.0507 at $24.65, with 1,767,606 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 120.24% of the target price of $20.5.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $57.61, with 1,737,773 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 110.79% of the target price of $52.



Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is unchanged at $21.50, with 1,656,678 shares traded. NVST's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.