After Hours Most Active for Mar 12, 2021 : VIAC, QQQ, VSAT, ENB, DISCA, DISCK, INFY, VZ, GE, PBA, MU, CFG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.9 to 12,940.19. The total After hours volume is currently 81,319,262 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.11 at $95.05, with 6,836,525 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.16 at $315.62, with 4,717,966 shares traded. This represents a 91.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) is unchanged at $55.29, with 4,600,452 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VSAT is 16.163079; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $36.41, with 4,201,104 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $42.045.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is -0.25 at $70.85, with 3,303,174 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is unchanged at $59.70, with 2,772,646 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $18.91, with 2,658,634 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 99.53% of the target price of $19.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.05 at $55.68, with 2,623,081 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VZ is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $12.57, with 2,414,018 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 109.3% of the target price of $11.5.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) is unchanged at $30.68, with 1,994,595 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $87.77, with 1,817,102 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is unchanged at $45.48, with 1,693,918 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CFG is in the "buy range".

