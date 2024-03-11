After Hours Most Active for Mar 11, 2024 : CMCSA, GRAB, ORCL, SOFI, AAPL, TAL, QQQ, CTRA, INTC, BAC, CCL, VICI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.11 to 17,967.8. The total After hours volume is currently 76,439,364 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.005 at $43.55, with 3,315,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.0001 at $3.17, with 3,232,534 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 71.23% of the target price of $4.45.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +7.21 at $121.34, with 3,125,858 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Oracle Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Shares Jump



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is unchanged at $7.68, with 2,541,461 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 80.84% of the target price of $9.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $172.78, with 2,523,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.02 at $12.47, with 2,493,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.45 at $437.84, with 2,430,099 shares traded. This represents a 53.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is -0.04 at $26.42, with 2,192,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTRA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $44.88, with 1,888,883 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.37% of the target price of $43.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $35.93, with 1,825,761 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 101.21% of the target price of $35.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $16.23, with 1,747,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $29.65, with 1,668,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.