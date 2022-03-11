After Hours Most Active for Mar 11, 2022 : FTXN, FTXR, TSM, PBR, IQ, VALE, CRNC, ATVI, CMCSA, OUT, BAC, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.93 to 13,318.76. The total After hours volume is currently 107,721,185 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is unchanged at $25.47, with 13,365,172 shares traded. This represents a 75.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is -0.1 at $29.86, with 7,842,095 shares traded. This represents a 1.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.08 at $101.33, with 5,855,195 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.01 at $13.77, with 5,331,224 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 84.74% of the target price of $16.25.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.02 at $2.80, with 4,618,619 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.09 at $19.16, with 4,565,298 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 93.46% of the target price of $20.5.



Cerence Inc. (CRNC) is -0.05 at $31.50, with 3,512,494 shares traded. CRNC's current last sale is 54.31% of the target price of $58.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +0.11 at $80.42, with 3,468,088 shares traded. ATVI's current last sale is 84.65% of the target price of $95.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.06 at $45.08, with 3,113,436 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) is unchanged at $27.46, with 2,761,977 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OUT is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $40.36, with 2,205,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0001 at $23.19, with 1,927,955 shares traded. T's current last sale is 77.3% of the target price of $30.

