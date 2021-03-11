After Hours Most Active for Mar 11, 2021 : PCG, MFC, BHC, FINV, IQ, WORK, AAPL, DISCA, VIAC, VIPS, MSFT, SABR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .29 to 13,053.19. The total After hours volume is currently 83,315,057 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.04 at $11.41, with 11,147,885 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 81.5% of the target price of $14.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $21.66, with 6,007,261 shares traded. MFC's current last sale is 103.61% of the target price of $20.905.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.07 at $34.45, with 4,523,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BHC is in the "buy range".



FinVolution Group (FINV) is +0.25 at $10.02, with 3,968,441 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $27.69, with 3,197,258 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 124.17% of the target price of $22.3.



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is unchanged at $41.10, with 3,196,364 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 91.33% of the target price of $45.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $121.90, with 2,911,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is unchanged at $66.97, with 2,790,982 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 206.06% of the target price of $32.5.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.33 at $85.95, with 2,661,013 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $42.41, with 2,500,865 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.17 at $237.30, with 2,321,362 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 86.29% of the target price of $275.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.02 at $15.98, with 2,208,418 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 145.27% of the target price of $11.

