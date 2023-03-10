After Hours Most Active for Mar 10, 2023 : SWN, SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, CTSH, HPE, AMZN, AAPL, AIG, KO, CHPT, PR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.76 to 11,833.04. The total After hours volume is currently 76,378,839 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.02 at $4.96, with 7,478,928 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 55.11% of the target price of $9.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $41.02, with 3,397,076 shares traded. This represents a 31.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.01 at $20.89, with 3,194,357 shares traded. This represents a 29.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.15 at $288.70, with 2,702,162 shares traded. This represents a 13.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $60.38, with 2,590,270 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 90.8% of the target price of $66.5.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.02 at $14.35, with 1,903,821 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $17.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.13 at $90.60, with 1,789,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $148.42, with 1,778,506 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is unchanged at $53.15, with 1,421,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AIG is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $59.21, with 1,138,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +0.01 at $9.68, with 1,052,056 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".



Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is unchanged at $10.74, with 971,257 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PR is in the "buy range".

