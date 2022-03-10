After Hours Most Active for Mar 10, 2022 : LUMN, AAPL, NIO, C, TAL, XOM, IQ, MFC, INTC, DOCU, QQQ, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.48 to 13,577.52. The total After hours volume is currently 69,456,373 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $10.59, with 3,948,907 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.46. LUMN's current last sale is 103.32% of the target price of $10.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.35 at $158.17, with 3,778,438 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $17.78, with 3,624,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.14 at $55.02, with 2,904,032 shares traded. C's current last sale is 73.36% of the target price of $75.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.04 at $2.48, with 2,734,400 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 43.89% of the target price of $5.65.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $85.36, with 2,478,331 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.96. XOM's current last sale is 113.81% of the target price of $75.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.01 at $3.20, with 2,027,148 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is -0.016 at $19.57, with 2,004,041 shares traded. MFC's current last sale is 83.95% of the target price of $23.315.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $46.60, with 1,988,586 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. INTC's current last sale is 84.73% of the target price of $55.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is -12.18 at $81.70, with 1,800,865 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is unchanged at $331.27, with 1,686,088 shares traded. This represents a 7.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.03 at $54.68, with 1,600,143 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

