After Hours Most Active for Mar 10, 2021 : DISCK, BHC, VIAC, IQ, OXY, AMC, RIG, DISH, AAPL, TRP, DISCA, ORCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.5 to 12,761.57. The total After hours volume is currently 65,792,727 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is unchanged at $56.01, with 4,960,522 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.05 at $32.87, with 4,002,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BHC is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $82.89, with 3,937,864 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 192.77% of the target price of $43.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.01 at $27.84, with 3,057,757 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 124.84% of the target price of $22.3.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.04 at $29.40, with 2,553,474 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. OXY's current last sale is 136.74% of the target price of $21.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.38 at $10.23, with 2,510,578 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.07 at $4.61, with 2,153,983 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is unchanged at $35.78, with 1,925,606 shares traded. DISH's current last sale is 98.03% of the target price of $36.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $120.00, with 1,790,950 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -0.1183 at $45.91, with 1,667,363 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TRP is in the "buy range".



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is +0.4 at $66.22, with 1,662,120 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 203.75% of the target price of $32.5.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -1.91 at $70.21, with 1,656,156 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Oracle Helps Organizations Optimize Logistics Across Global Supply Chains

