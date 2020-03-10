After Hours Most Active for Mar 10, 2020 : NYMT, MSFT, AAL, QQQ, FISV, AAPL





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is +0.01 at $5.59, with 1,449,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NYMT is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.255 at $161.18, with 1,327,841 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.075 at $16.93, with 1,306,968 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 54.6% of the target price of $31.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.15 at $203.96, with 1,050,981 shares traded. This represents a 20.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is -0.04 at $107.00, with 991,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FISV is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $285.34, with 857,769 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

