After Hours Most Active for Mar 1, 2023 : EXEL, AAPL, BABA, CMAX, RADI, CRM, TSLA, GOOGL, TTE, SNOW, ET, GM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.23 to 11,953.8. The total After hours volume is currently 83,362,029 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is unchanged at $17.47, with 4,528,151 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EXEL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $145.34, with 3,577,128 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.25 at $90.20, with 3,242,934 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 62.64% of the target price of $144.



CareMax, Inc. (CMAX) is unchanged at $4.12, with 2,764,540 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CMAX is 29.739673; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) is +0.67 at $14.57, with 2,730,158 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RADI is 11.40534; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +23.65 at $191.00, with 2,594,337 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.27 at $201.50, with 2,579,537 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.29% of the target price of $205.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.29 at $90.65, with 2,260,398 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is unchanged at $62.19, with 1,864,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTE is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -8.85 at $145.65, with 1,357,109 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snowflake Drops 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss & Disappointing Guidance



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.04 at $12.83, with 1,108,407 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 75.47% of the target price of $17.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $38.72, with 1,050,788 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. GM's current last sale is 84.17% of the target price of $46.

