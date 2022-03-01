After Hours Most Active for Mar 1, 2022 : RRC, SOFI, MOH, KBWB, JWN, SPGI, IBN, AMGN, FCEL, FNF, CSX, IRWD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.39 to 14,020.38. The total After hours volume is currently 124,259,145 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is +0.1 at $23.87, with 33,391,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1. RRC's current last sale is 95.48% of the target price of $25.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +1.65 at $12.85, with 9,897,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) is +0.37 at $312.25, with 5,858,263 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $4. MOH's current last sale is 95.49% of the target price of $327.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.1262 at $65.22, with 4,200,031 shares traded. This represents a 10.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is +7.16 at $26.70, with 3,462,714 shares traded. JWN's current last sale is 111.25% of the target price of $24.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -0.08 at $390.50, with 3,147,841 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPGI is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $18.50, with 2,324,575 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is -0.159 at $225.20, with 2,203,675 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.69. AMGN's current last sale is 92.3% of the target price of $244.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.12 at $6.22, with 1,959,245 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 124.4% of the target price of $5.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) is unchanged at $46.34, with 1,945,201 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FNF is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.24 at $33.58, with 1,810,353 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 83.95% of the target price of $40.



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is +0.02 at $10.69, with 1,615,070 shares traded. IRWD's current last sale is 89.08% of the target price of $12.

