After Hours Most Active for Mar 1, 2021 : VIAC, TGNA, AAPL, RTX, SU, BHC, INO, CLOV, PCG, PFE, QQQ, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 24.61 to 13,307.56. The total After hours volume is currently 69,776,046 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $67.13, with 3,916,629 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 7.760016; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is unchanged at $18.05, with 3,657,200 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: TEGNA Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Fifth Consecutive Year



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.49 at $128.28, with 3,167,208 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $74.36, with 3,144,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $20.24, with 2,644,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is unchanged at $31.75, with 2,513,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BHC is in the "buy range".



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +0.29 at $11.89, with 2,512,293 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: INOVIO Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.56 at $10.93, with 2,077,866 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Clover Health and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Announce Closing of Business Combination



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $10.97, with 2,016,580 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 78.36% of the target price of $14.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $33.66, with 1,810,110 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 84.15% of the target price of $40.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.58 at $324.17, with 1,792,644 shares traded. This represents a 96.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $45.92, with 1,538,473 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.