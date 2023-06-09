After Hours Most Active for Jun 9, 2023 : TME, SABR, TAL, ULCC, BEKE, IQ, NTCO, SNCY, PDD, YMM, QQQ, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.71 to 14,533.07. The total After hours volume is currently 93,846,904 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.02 at $7.80, with 16,603,822 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $3.33, with 7,572,434 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 8.169341; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $6.19, with 7,371,534 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 106.72% of the target price of $5.8.



Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) is unchanged at $9.36, with 5,778,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ULCC is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $16.70, with 2,940,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.05 at $4.97, with 2,913,475 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IQ is in the "buy range".



Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is +0.0742 at $6.62, with 2,531,112 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NTCO is in the "strong buy range".



Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) is unchanged at $19.50, with 2,418,363 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNCY is in the "buy range".



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is unchanged at $76.10, with 2,334,409 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is unchanged at $6.70, with 2,310,150 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.31 at $354.81, with 2,185,577 shares traded. This represents a 39.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is unchanged at $7.33, with 1,551,800 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. TEVA's current last sale is 73.3% of the target price of $10.

