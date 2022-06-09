After Hours Most Active for Jun 9, 2022 : KGC, MO, JD, MRO, ETWO, BABA, PFE, QQQ, ADPT, AAPL, DOCU, FOLD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.98 to 12,273.76. The total After hours volume is currently 82,147,290 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.05 at $4.37, with 7,366,795 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 54.29% of the target price of $8.05.



Altria Group (MO) is -0.07 at $48.59, with 4,259,568 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 85.25% of the target price of $57.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.2 at $61.60, with 4,196,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $31.25, with 3,642,047 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $8.31, with 3,606,574 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETWO is in the "strong buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $109.90, with 3,465,021 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $51.78, with 3,196,356 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.15 at $299.55, with 3,092,191 shares traded. This represents a 6.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is +0.45 at $7.95, with 2,518,113 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADPT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $142.75, with 2,480,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is -14.6701 at $72.69, with 2,469,396 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $8.55, with 2,448,898 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 10.319477; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.