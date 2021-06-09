After Hours Most Active for Jun 9, 2021 : CLNE, CLOV, GT, WISH, AAPL, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.73 to 13,809.21. The total After hours volume is currently 68,262,396 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is +0.99 at $14.01, with 9,290,865 shares traded. CLNE's current last sale is 121.83% of the target price of $11.5.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.94 at $15.98, with 5,297,590 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 106.53% of the target price of $15.001.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is +0.0301 at $18.52, with 4,746,744 shares traded. GT's current last sale is 100.11% of the target price of $18.5.
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is -0.2999 at $10.30, with 2,581,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $126.95, with 1,968,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.11 at $336.73, with 1,399,601 shares traded. This represents a 45.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.
