After Hours Most Active for Jun 9, 2021 : ABEV, MPC, VZ, PBR, AMC, TWTR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.4 to 13,812.54. The total After hours volume is currently 55,688,704 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.79, with 5,151,422 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 130.69% of the target price of $2.9.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is unchanged at $63.61, with 3,610,534 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $57.03, with 2,089,003 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.11% of the target price of $64.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.02 at $11.69, with 2,064,409 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 96.21% of the target price of $12.15.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.38 at $47.96, with 1,972,437 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.9. AMC's current last sale is 1,199% of the target price of $4.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.35 at $59.36, with 1,856,697 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 91.32% of the target price of $65.

