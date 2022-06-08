After Hours Most Active for Jun 8, 2022 : ITUB, KGC, CSX, MO, FOLD, AEO, PM, BKD, SABR, AMD, IRWD, LI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.25 to 12,612.88. The total After hours volume is currently 89,813,240 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $5.10, with 10,038,156 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $4.50, with 4,977,910 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 55.9% of the target price of $8.05.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.81, with 4,939,591 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 79.53% of the target price of $40.



Altria Group (MO) is +0.0099 at $49.50, with 4,024,887 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 86.84% of the target price of $57.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is -0.03 at $8.75, with 4,019,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FOLD is in the "buy range".



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is unchanged at $12.88, with 3,738,529 shares traded. AEO's current last sale is 75.76% of the target price of $17.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $103.54, with 3,309,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $5.30, with 3,191,279 shares traded. BKD's current last sale is 66.25% of the target price of $8.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $7.58, with 3,140,335 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 65.91% of the target price of $11.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.06 at $101.96, with 2,408,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is unchanged at $12.10, with 1,929,807 shares traded. IRWD's current last sale is 93.08% of the target price of $13.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is unchanged at $29.96, with 1,854,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".

