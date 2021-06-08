After Hours Most Active for Jun 8, 2021 : HBAN, TCF, TRGP, CLOV, INTC, WISH, CMCSA, ENV, T, BMY, EDU, VST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.86 to 13,809. The total After hours volume is currently 157,423,407 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.18 at $15.03, with 43,400,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is -0.11 at $45.07, with 18,998,750 shares traded. TCF's current last sale is 107.31% of the target price of $42.



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) is unchanged at $47.13, with 10,567,318 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TRGP is in the "buy range".



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.31 at $22.46, with 6,931,684 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $56.96, with 4,106,322 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.63% of the target price of $65.



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.34 at $11.97, with 3,616,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $56.43, with 3,584,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Envestnet, Inc (ENV) is -0.17 at $78.23, with 2,850,790 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENV is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $28.98, with 2,361,814 shares traded. T's current last sale is 89.17% of the target price of $32.5.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.14 at $63.84, with 2,273,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is unchanged at $8.55, with 2,230,721 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDU is in the "strong buy range".



Vistra Corp. (VST) is unchanged at $18.15, with 1,718,234 shares traded. VST's current last sale is 85.41% of the target price of $21.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.