After-Hours
HBAN

After Hours Most Active for Jun 8, 2021 : HBAN, TCF, TRGP, CLOV, INTC, WISH, CMCSA, ENV, T, BMY, EDU, VST

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.86 to 13,809. The total After hours volume is currently 157,423,407 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.18 at $15.03, with 43,400,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is -0.11 at $45.07, with 18,998,750 shares traded. TCF's current last sale is 107.31% of the target price of $42.

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) is unchanged at $47.13, with 10,567,318 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TRGP is in the "buy range".

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.31 at $22.46, with 6,931,684 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $56.96, with 4,106,322 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.63% of the target price of $65.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.34 at $11.97, with 3,616,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $56.43, with 3,584,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Envestnet, Inc (ENV) is -0.17 at $78.23, with 2,850,790 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENV is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $28.98, with 2,361,814 shares traded. T's current last sale is 89.17% of the target price of $32.5.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.14 at $63.84, with 2,273,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is unchanged at $8.55, with 2,230,721 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDU is in the "strong buy range".

Vistra Corp. (VST) is unchanged at $18.15, with 1,718,234 shares traded. VST's current last sale is 85.41% of the target price of $21.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HBAN TCF TRGP CLOV INTC WISH CMCSA ENV T BMY EDU VS
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular