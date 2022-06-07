After-Hours
VICI

After Hours Most Active for Jun 7, 2022 : VICI, BABA, INFY, TAL, MQ, CERN, DIDI, IRWD, CVE, MGI, VNET, ALKS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.95 to 12,691.73. The total After hours volume is currently 111,037,174 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $32.11, with 75,874,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.11 at $104.21, with 5,801,093 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $19.38, with 4,780,571 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".

TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.01 at $4.55, with 4,324,847 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 103.41% of the target price of $4.4.

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is unchanged at $11.42, with 4,170,898 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MQ is in the "buy range".

Cerner Corporation (CERN) is +0.04 at $94.96, with 4,141,551 shares traded. CERN's current last sale is 105.51% of the target price of $90.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.03 at $2.27, with 3,359,193 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 14.55% of the target price of $15.6.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is unchanged at $12.09, with 2,964,878 shares traded. IRWD's current last sale is 93% of the target price of $13.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $24.71, with 2,754,300 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) is unchanged at $9.91, with 2,634,153 shares traded. MGI's current last sale is 116.59% of the target price of $8.5.

VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is unchanged at $6.07, with 2,176,777 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VNET is in the "buy range".

Alkermes plc (ALKS) is unchanged at $28.95, with 2,047,524 shares traded. ALKS's current last sale is 93.39% of the target price of $31.

