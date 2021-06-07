After Hours Most Active for Jun 7, 2021 : PBR, IBN, CLOV, KO, SU, CSCO, TSM, AAPL, GLW, GILD, SESN, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.3 to 13,811.19. The total After hours volume is currently 74,294,565 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.03 at $11.40, with 4,938,717 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 93.83% of the target price of $12.15.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $17.92, with 4,477,757 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.63 at $12.55, with 4,380,157 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 83.66% of the target price of $15.001.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $56.04, with 3,909,290 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $25.42, with 3,419,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.01 at $53.91, with 2,371,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.06 at $118.28, with 2,245,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $126.00, with 2,151,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is -0.08 at $42.52, with 2,061,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $67.42, with 1,647,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".



Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is -0.03 at $3.93, with 1,510,390 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $57.09, with 1,254,216 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.83% of the target price of $65.

