After Hours Most Active for Jun 6, 2022 : DIDI, C, TAL, BABA, KGC, BEKE, AAPL, IQ, PYPL, MSFT, LI, QCOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .18 to 12,599.81. The total After hours volume is currently 78,027,005 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.07 at $2.37, with 34,084,379 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 15.19% of the target price of $15.6.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $51.40, with 5,836,877 shares traded. C's current last sale is 78.47% of the target price of $65.5.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.02 at $4.41, with 5,630,479 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 100.23% of the target price of $4.4.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.08 at $98.93, with 5,366,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $4.48, with 5,008,972 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 55.65% of the target price of $8.05.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $14.61, with 4,433,881 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.06 at $146.20, with 2,740,328 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.04 at $4.52, with 2,717,915 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 51.95% of the target price of $8.7.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.01 at $86.82, with 2,668,806 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.01 at $268.76, with 2,610,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.01 at $29.06, with 1,795,048 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is unchanged at $140.44, with 1,632,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".

