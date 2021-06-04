After Hours Most Active for Jun 4, 2021 : GE, KO, BAC, AAPL, AMC, LMNL, F, GFI, DBX, QQQ, INTC, IBKR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .36 to 13,771.13. The total After hours volume is currently 59,098,376 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $13.94, with 5,160,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.03 at $56.21, with 5,141,408 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $43.27, with 4,313,507 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $125.83, with 3,649,608 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.58 at $46.33, with 3,072,417 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,158.25% of the target price of $4.



Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is +2.27 at $6.29, with 2,672,012 shares traded. LMNL's current last sale is 139.78% of the target price of $4.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.03 at $16.00, with 2,306,938 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is unchanged at $11.49, with 2,218,198 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 97.17% of the target price of $11.825.



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is -0.01 at $28.49, with 1,589,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBX is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.01 at $335.59, with 1,544,019 shares traded. This represents a 44.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $57.35, with 1,332,103 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 88.23% of the target price of $65.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) is unchanged at $68.23, with 1,188,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBKR is in the "strong buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.