After Hours Most Active for Jun 30, 2023 : CSGP, AAPL, QQQ, PCG, AMZN, SCHW, BAC, PFE, INTC, GOOGL, KO, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.44 to 15,173.77. The total After hours volume is currently 125,321,521 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is -0.51 at $88.49, with 7,469,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSGP is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $193.83, with 4,588,280 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.36 at $369.06, with 3,536,527 shares traded. This represents a 45.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.05 at $17.23, with 2,981,485 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.29 at $130.07, with 2,606,156 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.07 at $56.61, with 2,601,963 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $28.68, with 2,575,588 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 81.94% of the target price of $35.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $36.70, with 2,350,660 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.56% of the target price of $45.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $33.39, with 2,325,622 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $31.5.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.19 at $119.51, with 2,082,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.01 at $60.21, with 1,907,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $15.97, with 1,851,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

