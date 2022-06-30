After Hours Most Active for Jun 30, 2022 : MU, TAL, AAPL, IUSV, MRK, QQQ, EQT, AMZN, GSK, MSFT, WFC, ZYME

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.1 to 11,495.62. The total After hours volume is currently 96,787,908 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -1.51 at $53.77, with 4,341,269 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $4.87, with 4,100,757 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 90.19% of the target price of $5.4.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.06 at $136.78, with 4,048,733 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is -0.0259 at $66.85, with 3,840,000 shares traded. This represents a 3.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $91.17, with 2,233,993 shares traded. MRK's current last sale is 98.03% of the target price of $93.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.42 at $279.86, with 2,217,636 shares traded. This represents a 3.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is -0.0001 at $34.40, with 2,149,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.06 at $106.27, with 1,981,778 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



GSK plc (GSK) is -0.28 at $43.25, with 1,912,894 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 85.64% of the target price of $50.5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $256.83, with 1,768,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $39.17, with 1,578,247 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is -0.2 at $5.10, with 1,508,873 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZYME is in the "buy range".

