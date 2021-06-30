After Hours Most Active for Jun 30, 2021 : AAPL, MU, PRAH, PCG, ARRY, MSFT, T, GE, CLVT, F, LAZR, LUMN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.39 to 14,556.19. The total After hours volume is currently 91,178,483 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $136.95, with 3,782,920 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.24 at $84.74, with 3,682,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) is unchanged at $165.21, with 3,000,841 shares traded. PRAH's current last sale is 118.01% of the target price of $140.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.02 at $10.15, with 2,713,921 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 68.81% of the target price of $14.75.



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is +0.05 at $15.65, with 2,078,698 shares traded. ARRY's current last sale is 57.96% of the target price of $27.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $270.90, with 1,892,164 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 93.41% of the target price of $290.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $28.82, with 1,859,203 shares traded. T's current last sale is 88.68% of the target price of $32.5.



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $13.46, with 1,837,567 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $27.53, with 1,750,674 shares traded. CLVT's current last sale is 83.42% of the target price of $33.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $14.86, with 1,713,164 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is +0.04 at $21.99, with 1,682,851 shares traded. LAZR's current last sale is 81.44% of the target price of $27.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $13.59, with 1,602,869 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 113.25% of the target price of $12.

