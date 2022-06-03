After Hours Most Active for Jun 3, 2022 : MNDT, TSM, PM, QQQ, INVA, CERN, INTC, AAPL, ERJ, COTY, INFY, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.29 to 12,544.74. The total After hours volume is currently 59,530,993 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) is +0.06 at $21.85, with 10,414,993 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNDT is 9.337551; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.25 at $93.52, with 3,313,203 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is +0.1 at $105.62, with 2,255,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.1 at $306.10, with 2,195,222 shares traded. This represents a 9.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) is unchanged at $15.33, with 2,096,619 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INVA is 10.428733; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cerner Corporation (CERN) is -0.01 at $94.96, with 2,007,876 shares traded. CERN's current last sale is 105.51% of the target price of $90.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $43.39, with 1,649,157 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 81.1% of the target price of $53.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.16 at $145.54, with 1,479,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is +0.007 at $10.81, with 1,470,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERJ is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.07 at $7.20, with 1,230,191 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. COTY's current last sale is 65.45% of the target price of $11.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.015 at $19.38, with 1,210,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $8.96, with 1,097,415 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 81.45% of the target price of $11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.