After-Hours
MNDT

After Hours Most Active for Jun 3, 2022 : MNDT, TSM, PM, QQQ, INVA, CERN, INTC, AAPL, ERJ, COTY, INFY, PLTR

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.29 to 12,544.74. The total After hours volume is currently 59,530,993 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) is +0.06 at $21.85, with 10,414,993 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNDT is 9.337551; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.25 at $93.52, with 3,313,203 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is +0.1 at $105.62, with 2,255,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.1 at $306.10, with 2,195,222 shares traded. This represents a 9.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) is unchanged at $15.33, with 2,096,619 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INVA is 10.428733; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) is -0.01 at $94.96, with 2,007,876 shares traded. CERN's current last sale is 105.51% of the target price of $90.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $43.39, with 1,649,157 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 81.1% of the target price of $53.5.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.16 at $145.54, with 1,479,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is +0.007 at $10.81, with 1,470,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERJ is in the "buy range".

Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.07 at $7.20, with 1,230,191 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. COTY's current last sale is 65.45% of the target price of $11.

Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.015 at $19.38, with 1,210,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $8.96, with 1,097,415 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 81.45% of the target price of $11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNDT TSM PM QQQ INVA CERN INTC AAPL ERJ COTY INFY
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular