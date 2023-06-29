After Hours Most Active for Jun 29, 2023 : PCG, TLT, AAPL, OTLY, MU, GOOGL, VZ, ABST, NKE, AMC, LNC, CARR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.62 to 14,942.57. The total After hours volume is currently 71,853,032 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $17.07, with 5,215,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.14 at $101.88, with 2,977,248 shares traded. This represents a 10.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.52 at $190.11, with 2,804,488 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is -0.03 at $2.01, with 2,374,385 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OTLY is 7.191304; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.05 at $64.28, with 2,114,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.06 at $119.04, with 1,930,542 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $36.99, with 1,922,140 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.13% of the target price of $41.5.



Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) is -0.0237 at $11.41, with 1,894,957 shares traded. ABST's current last sale is 99.19% of the target price of $11.5.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.27 at $113.10, with 1,365,182 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.03 at $4.39, with 1,316,867 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 243.89% of the target price of $1.8.



Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is unchanged at $25.49, with 1,102,093 shares traded. LNC's current last sale is 106.21% of the target price of $24.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $49.49, with 1,055,273 shares traded. CARR's current last sale is 99.98% of the target price of $49.5.

