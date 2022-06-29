After Hours Most Active for Jun 29, 2022 : WBD, MQ, SWN, CSX, AMZN, PLYA, CMCSA, BAC, AES, VZ, WFC, FINV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.12 to 11,653.14. The total After hours volume is currently 107,087,736 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $13.17, with 8,542,547 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is +0.01 at $8.59, with 8,327,384 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MQ is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.0299 at $6.74, with 7,662,249 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. SWN's current last sale is 74.89% of the target price of $9.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $29.12, with 6,198,170 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 72.8% of the target price of $40.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.12 at $108.80, with 5,342,612 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $6.93, with 4,172,317 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "strong buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.33, with 3,671,814 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $31.83, with 2,283,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $20.36, with 1,636,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "strong buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $50.97, with 1,589,794 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.42% of the target price of $57.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $39.71, with 1,539,786 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



FinVolution Group (FINV) is unchanged at $4.64, with 1,260,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FINV is in the "buy range".

