After Hours Most Active for Jun 29, 2021 : WMT, SESN, ZGNX, MRIN, AAPL, CVE, V, PCG, GM, ABEV, MBB, CERN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.6 to 14,576.35. The total After hours volume is currently 58,041,615 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.15 at $137.45, with 5,050,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is +0.06 at $4.72, with 4,640,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SESN is in the "strong buy range".



Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is unchanged at $17.91, with 4,001,538 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZGNX is 10.131527; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is -1.5201 at $15.78, with 3,987,751 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1091 at $136.44, with 3,376,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $9.44, with 3,012,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $235.95, with 2,687,123 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.01 at $10.11, with 2,289,598 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 68.54% of the target price of $14.75.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.02 at $58.85, with 2,267,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.49, with 2,137,176 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 120.34% of the target price of $2.9.



iShares MBS ETF (MBB) is +0.0088 at $108.21, with 1,500,873 shares traded. This represents a .28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cerner Corporation (CERN) is unchanged at $78.36, with 1,226,790 shares traded. CERN's current last sale is 94.98% of the target price of $82.5.

