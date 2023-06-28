After Hours Most Active for Jun 28, 2023 : MU, BAC, AAPL, QQQ, HST, INTC, T, QQQE, PCG, NRG, DHT, KMX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.18 to 14,986.76. The total After hours volume is currently 95,392,290 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +2.34 at $69.41, with 3,808,887 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $28.08, with 2,154,622 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.23% of the target price of $35.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.16 at $189.41, with 2,136,661 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.62 at $365.16, with 1,935,378 shares traded. This represents a 43.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Host Hotels (HST) is unchanged at $16.53, with 1,912,512 shares traded. HST's current last sale is 78.71% of the target price of $21.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.09 at $33.66, with 1,908,315 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.86% of the target price of $31.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $15.78, with 1,822,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is +0.04 at $76.01, with 1,780,001 shares traded. This represents a 32.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $16.91, with 1,711,778 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is unchanged at $36.56, with 1,655,058 shares traded. NRG's current last sale is 85.02% of the target price of $43.



DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) is unchanged at $8.33, with 1,569,415 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DHT is in the "buy range".



CarMax Inc (KMX) is unchanged at $84.37, with 1,528,013 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. KMX's current last sale is 114.01% of the target price of $74.

