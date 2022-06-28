After Hours Most Active for Jun 28, 2022 : POR, SWN, MFC, KGC, SU, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.97 to 11,634.8. The total After hours volume is currently 80,306,349 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Portland General Electric Company (POR) is unchanged at $48.88, with 6,276,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for POR is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.04 at $7.33, with 6,201,786 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. SWN's current last sale is 81.44% of the target price of $9.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is +0.0233 at $17.49, with 4,173,423 shares traded. MFC's current last sale is 86.26% of the target price of $20.28.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $3.82, with 2,509,185 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $36.60, with 2,381,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $22.08, with 1,796,844 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

