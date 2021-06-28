After Hours Most Active for Jun 28, 2021 : MRIN, CVE, VOYA, GE, UBER, QQQ, AAPL, FB, PCG, ENB, CSCO, ZNGA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.48 to 14,526.46. The total After hours volume is currently 63,364,984 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +0.21 at $7.71, with 5,356,579 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $9.39, with 3,838,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) is unchanged at $61.15, with 3,723,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VOYA is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.02 at $12.91, with 3,544,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.01 at $51.10, with 2,401,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.18 at $353.53, with 2,188,662 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $134.66, with 1,996,920 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is +0.21 at $355.85, with 1,947,404 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.08 at $10.27, with 1,872,135 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 69.63% of the target price of $14.75.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $39.84, with 1,826,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "strong buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.07 at $53.03, with 1,717,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.0283 at $10.75, with 1,476,696 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZNGA is 7.541363; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

