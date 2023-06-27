After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2023 : NIO, QQQ, GOOGL, AAPL, SNAP, CPNG, TAL, GOOG, SIRI, INTC, ADC, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.52 to 14,929.39. The total After hours volume is currently 105,872,964 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $9.35, with 5,738,261 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.3% of the target price of $11.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.42 at $363.41, with 3,325,196 shares traded. This represents a 42.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.22 at $118.11, with 3,182,605 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $187.88, with 2,765,802 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.02 at $11.46, with 2,566,014 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 114.6% of the target price of $10.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is unchanged at $17.32, with 2,390,584 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $6.04, with 2,356,934 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 97.42% of the target price of $6.2.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.21 at $118.80, with 2,278,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is +0.0194 at $4.11, with 2,267,460 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 12.306221; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $34.11, with 2,190,518 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 108.29% of the target price of $31.5.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is unchanged at $65.56, with 1,741,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADC is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $16.94, with 1,632,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".

