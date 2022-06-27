After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2022 : SWN, PINS, ZI, TAL, INTC, AAPL, KZR, QQQ, BZ, MDT, INFY, TFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.86 to 12,024.1. The total After hours volume is currently 115,911,241 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.01 at $7.19, with 11,251,065 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. SWN's current last sale is 79.89% of the target price of $9.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is unchanged at $20.73, with 10,282,875 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 74.04% of the target price of $28.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $36.45, with 5,346,805 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZI is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.03 at $4.86, with 5,021,580 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $5.4.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $38.65, with 3,795,783 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 77.3% of the target price of $50.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.3801 at $142.04, with 3,737,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) is +4.52 at $10.30, with 3,529,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KZR is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.77 at $293.22, with 2,951,227 shares traded. This represents a 8.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is +0.0274 at $27.39, with 2,922,479 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".



Medtronic plc (MDT) is unchanged at $90.47, with 2,860,609 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. MDT's current last sale is 77.32% of the target price of $117.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $18.76, with 2,844,751 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $48.57, with 2,841,955 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 79.95% of the target price of $60.75.

