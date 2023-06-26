After Hours Most Active for Jun 26, 2023 : BAC, QQQ, AMZN, GOOGL, TAL, JD, CMCSA, T, SMH, NRG, KVUE, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.82 to 14,695.84. The total After hours volume is currently 86,709,474 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $28.13, with 3,763,942 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.37% of the target price of $35.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.57 at $358.25, with 3,158,731 shares traded. This represents a 40.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.21 at $127.54, with 2,963,841 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.12 at $118.46, with 2,760,087 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.01 at $5.92, with 2,345,085 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 95.48% of the target price of $6.2.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.04 at $35.01, with 2,238,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.04 at $40.52, with 2,006,029 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $15.65, with 1,997,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is +0.0114 at $146.86, with 1,724,930 shares traded. This represents a 75.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is unchanged at $35.91, with 1,639,781 shares traded. NRG's current last sale is 87.59% of the target price of $41.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $26.15, with 1,600,647 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 93.39% of the target price of $28.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.07 at $88.63, with 1,473,058 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

