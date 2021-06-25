After Hours Most Active for Jun 25, 2021 : F, PLTR, MRK, CLF, RIG, ETRN, AAPL, LPRO, SIRI, CZR, BLDR, RUN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .45 to 14,345.63. The total After hours volume is currently 689,412,203 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $15.21, with 22,269,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.06 at $26.72, with 20,106,371 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 140.63% of the target price of $19.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.02 at $77.22, with 15,215,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +0.1 at $21.30, with 14,277,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLF is in the "buy range".



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.05 at $4.49, with 14,135,888 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 149.67% of the target price of $3.



Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is +0.0008 at $8.67, with 13,189,703 shares traded. ETRN's current last sale is 96.34% of the target price of $9.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $133.15, with 8,861,750 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is +0.56 at $43.00, with 8,695,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LPRO is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $6.52, with 7,615,688 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SIRI is in the "buy range".



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is +0.13 at $102.56, with 7,235,391 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CZR is in the "buy range".



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is -0.0046 at $45.21, with 7,190,674 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BLDR is in the "strong buy range".



Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is +0.02 at $54.40, with 6,713,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RUN is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.