After Hours Most Active for Jun 24, 2022 : SWN, AMC, WBD, M, QRTEA, SABR, META, OVV, COMM, STNE, PSFE, RRC
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.96 to 12,085.89. The total After hours volume is currently 820,427,704 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $7.01, with 48,350,603 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. SWN's current last sale is 77.89% of the target price of $9.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.11 at $12.36, with 25,320,560 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 164.8% of the target price of $7.5.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $14.28, with 19,531,906 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 49.24% of the target price of $29.
Macy's Inc (M) is -0.07 at $20.89, with 14,711,609 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. M's current last sale is 72.03% of the target price of $29.
Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) is -0.0004 at $3.41, with 13,951,349 shares traded. QRTEA's current last sale is 59.82% of the target price of $5.7.
Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.0007 at $6.29, with 13,850,276 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 54.69% of the target price of $11.5.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -0.26 at $169.90, with 12,016,163 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is unchanged at $45.43, with 11,958,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OVV is in the "buy range".
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is -0.0008 at $6.86, with 10,426,806 shares traded. COMM's current last sale is 76.21% of the target price of $9.
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is -0.01 at $8.85, with 10,081,298 shares traded. STNE's current last sale is 55.31% of the target price of $16.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is unchanged at $2.37, with 9,928,867 shares traded. PSFE's current last sale is 59.25% of the target price of $4.
Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is +0.1 at $26.39, with 9,802,027 shares traded. RRC's current last sale is 74.34% of the target price of $35.5.
