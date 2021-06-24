After Hours Most Active for Jun 24, 2021 : WISH, GSK, MRIN, ABEV, PCG, AAPL, ELAN, AJAX, VZ, INTC, GRUB, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.58 to 14,367.54. The total After hours volume is currently 63,690,244 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.24 at $14.63, with 6,831,675 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is unchanged at $39.70, with 6,035,997 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 85.38% of the target price of $46.5.



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is -0.11 at $3.40, with 4,892,281 shares traded.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.64, with 4,306,583 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 125.52% of the target price of $2.9.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $10.00, with 3,907,465 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 67.8% of the target price of $14.75.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.11 at $133.30, with 3,662,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $34.99, with 2,267,275 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 90.88% of the target price of $38.5.



Ajax I (AJAX) is unchanged at $10.00, with 2,250,000 shares traded.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.02 at $56.39, with 2,107,050 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.11% of the target price of $64.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $56.07, with 1,574,381 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 86.26% of the target price of $65.



Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) is +0.17 at $18.49, with 1,377,340 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GRUB is 45.207932; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.03 at $52.75, with 1,161,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

