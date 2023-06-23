After Hours Most Active for Jun 23, 2023 : NU, WBD, JBLU, HBI, MQ, META, OPEN, CPNG, CNHI, LCID, KO, PAGS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.22 to 14,873.26. The total After hours volume is currently 885,601,044 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.03 at $7.53, with 25,932,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $11.79, with 19,008,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is +0.02 at $7.96, with 16,212,924 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 88.44% of the target price of $9.



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is unchanged at $4.26, with 15,878,206 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 77.45% of the target price of $5.5.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is -0.002 at $4.86, with 12,878,241 shares traded. MQ's current last sale is 80.97% of the target price of $6.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -0.31 at $288.42, with 12,818,691 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.0096 at $2.92, with 12,235,648 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 157.86% of the target price of $1.85.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.11 at $16.49, with 11,201,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is -0.0004 at $13.73, with 11,078,864 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNHI is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.0299 at $5.44, with 9,796,396 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.0575 at $61.26, with 9,038,247 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is unchanged at $10.08, with 8,491,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. PAGS's current last sale is 73.31% of the target price of $13.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.