After Hours Most Active for Jun 23, 2022 : KGC, CMCSA, SWN, JD, AAPL, TSM, ERIC, SYF, SNAP, MSFT, CSX, GM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.51 to 11,673.17. The total After hours volume is currently 73,711,464 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $3.98, with 4,978,683 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 52.37% of the target price of $7.6.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.11, with 4,894,923 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $6.53, with 4,808,089 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. SWN's current last sale is 72.56% of the target price of $9.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is unchanged at $61.90, with 3,828,156 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $138.19, with 3,146,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.02 at $84.10, with 2,783,093 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.02 at $7.62, with 2,547,255 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 55.42% of the target price of $13.75.



Synchrony Financial (SYF) is unchanged at $28.22, with 2,123,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SYF is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.04 at $13.90, with 2,109,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.35 at $258.51, with 2,108,194 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $28.71, with 2,031,903 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 71.78% of the target price of $40.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.04 at $32.95, with 1,570,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.