After Hours Most Active for Jun 23, 2021 : PM, OPENW, ABEV, VCLT, AGTC, V, PCG, NOV, BAC, AAPL, BCRX, PDD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.56 to 14,273.68. The total After hours volume is currently 75,603,566 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $100.05, with 5,083,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPENW) is -0.3 at $6.10, with 3,800,000 shares traded.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is +0.01 at $3.60, with 3,678,110 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 124.14% of the target price of $2.9.



Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is -0.0651 at $105.90, with 2,595,170 shares traded. This represents a 7.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is +0.62 at $4.79, with 2,087,993 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGTC is in the "strong buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is +0.01 at $234.69, with 1,652,056 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $10.05, with 1,576,924 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 68.14% of the target price of $14.75.



NOV Inc. (NOV) is +0.02 at $15.08, with 1,319,911 shares traded. NOV's current last sale is 88.71% of the target price of $17.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $40.19, with 1,280,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $133.65, with 1,165,787 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is unchanged at $16.99, with 1,045,819 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BCRX is in the "buy range".



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is unchanged at $121.61, with 1,013,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".

